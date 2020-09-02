Advertisement

Alachua County is using a program management tool to help share information

Most of us are a little more tech-savvy these days because of the pandemic, using websites or apps such as Zoom. Municipal workers in Alachua County are using a new tool to help report COVID-19 face mask violations, but it also serves a bigger purpose in the county’s operations and bringing information to the public.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Monday.com is a program management tool that helps workers in Alachua County keep track of data and reports. This service is used in multiple departments across the county, including the Emergency Management Department and the fire department. It was introduced right before COVID-19 hit.

“What it’s allowed us to do is really as a county government and organization has allowed us the flexibility and the speed to kind of create workspaces and dashboards that are really easy to manipulate without having to have a really extensive IT background,” said Hal Grieb, the Director of Emergency Management for Alachua County.

“It’s really allowed me the flexibility to create forms that people don’t need to login to get to. I can quickly create a user; I can assign people to tasks, so it’s really revolutionized how we were able to respond to COVID and conducting a virtual emergency operations center.”

It can store information similar to an excel spreadsheet.

“Operates on rows, columns, and groups, but each of those columns is a functional building block. So it can be text, numbers, and formulas, of course, but it can also be a person, a status, date, location. There’s about 35 of them in all,” said Chris Neilsen, the Web Services Supervisor for Alachua County.

Grieb says the information on the Alachua County dashboards is data collected from Monday.com then flipped into an easy format for everyone to understand.

“We have staff that are going through the FAQ’s or the reporting and if there is something that relates to a specific role within the county or one of the stakeholders outside of the county, those people that are kind of scrubbing the list have the capability, in essence, to tag the responsible party to respond.”

The system has multiple functions.

“One of the things that’s really nice is it is really easy to set up a report and reply, like a Google form. On the back end, what is also allows is that data can then be used as a project management there those dates, there are notification processes.”

The county spokesperson said this program costs the county a little more than $32,000 and provides them access to 200 licenses.

To find out more information about how the county uses the program, click on the link below.

Alachua County Dashboard

