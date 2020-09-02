Alachua County K-9 Unit introduces new cooling equipment months after K-9 dies from heat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a tragic loss of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, Chief, back in May, deputies are now taking extra steps to make sure they keep their fellow deputies safe during training and in the field.

Chief was only three years old when he suffered from overheating while conducting a simulated track.

“We had first aid training prior to that [incident]” Sgt. Michael Hurlocker said. “We continued to have first aid training after that ... but from any incident, we always try to improve and make adjustments so that we can ensure that doesn’t happen again in the future.”

Sgt. Hurlocker said while they might not use this equipment every day, it’s comforting knowing that the next time they do find themselves in an emergency situation, they’ll be better prepared.

Some of the additions include IV-bags, inflatable pools, cooling mats, and cooler packed vests. Each handler will now carry these with them so that when their K-9 needs a cool down, they have options.

Sgt. Hurlocker said the job that a K-9 has is inherently dangerous and extremely important to the safety of deputies and the community.

“I think [they have] most important job at the sheriff’s office,” he said.

K-9′s in the sheriff’s office assist in everything from domestic issues to high crime burglaries and missing people.

Not only do the four-legged deputies play a major role in keeping the community safe, but they become part of the family, just like Chief did.

“Each dog stays with the handler at their home,” Hurlocker said. “Honestly, they spend more time with the dog then they do their family ... because they’re home with them and they come to work with them ... so there’s a large bond built between a handler and his dog.”

