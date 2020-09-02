Advertisement

American Mustang Trainers Association seeks to rescue horses in Louisiana

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An association’s love for horses is pushing trainers to rescue more in Louisiana after the destruction left by Hurricane Laura.

The American Mustang Trainers Association is working to help rescue horses that have been left stranded in Louisiana because of Hurricane Laura.

AMTA, which was launched in January, is a nationwide program that helps support trainers of mustangs.

The program’s founders, Dr. Shelly Nice and her daughter Cat Zimmerman, own several rescued mustangs in Archer and help rehabilitate them.

“They need their own support,” Nice said. “There’s really not anything for the trainers after they’ve taken the horses in from the wild to support them in their ongoing efforts.”

Nice said a horse rescue and sanctuary in Louisiana was wiped out because of the hurricane, and the owner is looking for help for trainers to take in the horses.

“There were places that were decimated,” Nice said. “One of the rescues needed to get their horses re-homed because they have no places for them now.”

Zimmerman organized with her team of trainers to go out there and pick them up.

“We’re trying to help those horses that are wild and need to be in a safe place for wild horses,” Zimmerman said. “They have to be in an area where they can be on their own but in a controlled environment.”

Zimmerman said it is great that their farm is close by to take in the horses.

“We’re set up for wild mustangs and not a lot of places are especially close by to Louisiana,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of it is out West. So we’re close enough where we can help with that.”

Nice said it is important to help the animals in their time of need.

“Our hearts really go out for the animals because they can’t take care of themselves and they are often left behind,” Nice said. “The thing with the horse is that you can’t just pick up a stray horse and put it in your car and take it somewhere. They’re harder to place, they’re harder to get and re-home them in places because they’re so large and not every place has the facility for them.”

The association is currently waiting on approval to bring the horses from Louisiana into Florida for them to seek refuge from the damages.

Some will be going to Alabama and the others will be going to north central Florida.

Nice said on their first trip to Louisiana, they are planning on bringing six mustangs, and on the next trip, they will be picking up six or eight baby colts.

The colts will be going to different members within the association who volunteered to take care of them

Zimmerman, the owner and founder of CZ Mustangs, has been training mustangs since she was 12-years-old and loves seeing them live healthier lives.

“I really like seeing the transformation the horses go through,” Zimmerman said. “I’m very passionate about getting mustangs out of government holding facilities. It does upset me a lot seeing mustangs get adopted and end up in the wrong hands. I like stepping in and changing that.”

AMTA is currently accepting monetary donations towards hay, fencing, and to reimburse transportation for rescuers.

