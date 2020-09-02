Advertisement

Florida DOH severs ties with Quest Diagnostics over COVID-19 testing backlog

(KWCH)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials severed ties with Quest Diagnostics, one of the country’s largest health testing providers, after the company failed to submit timely results of 75,000 COVID-19 test results, some dating as far back as April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the company’s failure “egregious” and raised further questions, he said, about the reliability of testing data for making policy decisions.

“Some of this data is just flawed. I mean some of these test results can be dumped over many many weeks and in this case many many months,” the governor said Tuesday in Jacksonville.

“I’ve been preaching: Be wary of some of these test results,” he said. “This is the most egregious dump we’ve had.”

In an earlier statement, the governor said he was directing all state agencies not to rely on Quest for COVID-19 testing.

The company blamed the delay on “technical issues,” saying in a statement that “the issue has since been resolved.”

The company said there were no unusual delays in notifying people of their test results.

On Tuesday, Florida health officials added nearly 7,650 infections to the state’s tally of coronavirus cases, but noted that the number included 3,870 infections from “a large laboratory.” Without that data dump, Tuesday’s daily infections report would have been less than 3,800 new cases.

Regardless of when the cases were reported, it brought the cumulative number of infections to more than 631,000.

The 75,000 delayed test results were among 1.4 million COVID-19 tests the company said it has performed in Florida.

“Quest Diagnostics takes seriously our responsibility to report laboratory data to public health authorities in a timely manner to aid pandemic response,” the company said.

“We apologize for this matter and regret the challenge it poses for public health authorities in Florida,” the company’s statement continued.

State officials said the company informed the state Monday night of the unreported test results. The information was included in the data released by the state on Tuesday.

“While the data, for the most part were over 2 weeks old – with some being almost 5 months old – the state incorporated information that would be useful and included the rest in the interest of transparency,” state officials said a statement released Tuesday.

While the data “will have historical significance,” state officials said, it “will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roadway modifications to begin on SW 34th Street, SW 2nd Avenue, West University Avenue in Gainesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
These are the top stories from around North Central Florida and the nation In Case You Missed It for Sept. 1, 2020.

News

Gov. Desantis extends Bright Future Scholarship Deadline

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis extended the deadline for high school students to earn qualifying scores on standardized tests to qualify for Bright Futures Scholarships.

News

BRIGHT FUTURES TEST DEADLINE

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Alachua County Commission May Require ‘Indoor Party’ Registration

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Commissioners may require party hosts to 'register' before holding gatherings of 10 or more.

News

alachua county commission party registration

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Alachua County School Members take on district-wide technology challenges

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County board members asked district staff to negotiate with the county to receive more CARES Act funding to improve tech issues.

News

Alachua County school board discussion

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Elections 2020

Brinkman drops out of Sheriff race, but why?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.