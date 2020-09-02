Advertisement

Gov. Desantis extends Bright Future Scholarship Deadline

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students state-wide are getting another shot at a college scholarship.

Governor Desantis signed an executive order today extending the deadline for students to earn a qualifying score for Bright Futures.

Class of 2020 graduates now have until December 1 to earn a high enough SAT or ACT score to receive the scholarship.

The order cited cancelled testing in the spring and summer due to the pandemic.

Gov. Desantis Executive Order

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BRIGHT FUTURES TEST DEADLINE

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alachua County Commission May Require ‘Indoor Party’ Registration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Commissioners may require party hosts to 'register' before holding gatherings of 10 or more.

News

alachua county commission party registration

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Alachua County School Members take on district-wide technology challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County board members asked district staff to negotiate with the county to receive more CARES Act funding to improve tech issues.

Latest News

News

Alachua County school board discussion

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Elections 2020

Brinkman drops out of Sheriff race, but why?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.

News

MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

DeSantis lifts visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The new rules will allow loved ones to visit by appointment only. Visitors will also have to wear personal protective equipment and have their temperature checked.

News

’Get the app, save a life’: MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they respond to more than 450 cardiac arrest events throughout the year, and they hope the public can help them in responding to these incidents with an app called PulsePoint.