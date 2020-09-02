Gov. Desantis extends Bright Future Scholarship Deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students state-wide are getting another shot at a college scholarship.

Governor Desantis signed an executive order today extending the deadline for students to earn a qualifying score for Bright Futures.

Class of 2020 graduates now have until December 1 to earn a high enough SAT or ACT score to receive the scholarship.

The order cited cancelled testing in the spring and summer due to the pandemic.

