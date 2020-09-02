GPD investigates weapon discharge incident among recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a “shots fired” incident as part of a larger trend of gun violence in the city.

Officers say around 6:30 Monday evening they responded to reports of gunshots on NE 11th Street. Officers found a shell casing near a home.

Nobody was injured and no vehicles or buildings were hit by any rounds.

