GPD talks about concerns of gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville police department says they are concerned about the increased gun violence in the city.

Over the weekend on Saturday, a possible road rage incident injured two people after a motorcyclist shot at their vehicle on Newberry road.

Also, an armed robbery happened at The Pavilion Apartments on Saturday and a home invasion armed robbery happened at Archer Lane Apartments on Sunday where the victim was hit in the face with a gun and cash and jewelry was stolen.

Shots were fired Monday night on the 400 block of NE 11th St.

“We’re very concerned and Chief [Tony] Jones is very concerned about the growing use of guns, the growing use of crimes, the growing use of shots fired and just the proliferation it seems of armed robberies occurring in our city,” said GPD spokesperson Graham Glover.

Glover said gun violence has more than doubled this year in comparison to 2019.

All of the incidents are currently being investigated.

“We’re very concerned,” Glover said. “Gun issues, shots fired, shootings, armed robbery. These incidents have more than doubled from 2019. Our numbers at the end of July this summer had already doubled more than what they were for 2019 and these numbers continue to increase.”

Glover explained that the gun violence issue is present in other cities as well.

“This isn’t just an issue for the Gainesville police department,” Glover said. “All the local agencies are dealing with this in the close and extended area.”

Glover said it is too early to determine the cause of the increased gun violence in the city.

“At this point, I think it would be too premature to make a definitive conclusion on why these things are occurring,” Glover said.

Glover said to help solve the investigations of the armed robberies and Saturday’s shooting on Newberry road, residents should continue to work with law enforcement to provide justice to the victims.

“We can’t get at these crimes without our neighbors’ help,” Glover said. “We need our neighbors to be vigilant. We need our neighbors to reach out to us. If they hear shots fired, we want them to call us and notify us so that our officers can respond and be on the scene as quickly as they possibly can to ensure the safety of all of our citizens here in Gainesville.”

Related article:

Multiple Shootings Over the Weekend Continue Plaguing Gainesville GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The trend of gun violence in Gainesville did not diminish over the weekend. On Saturday, a possible road rage incident injured two. Officers say around midnight two victims were treated for broken glass-related injuries. The victims say they were driving on Newberry Road.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.