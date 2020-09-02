Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2020

Find out about those stories and more, in case you missed it.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the top stories you need to know about in North Central Florida In Case You Missed It:

1. Brinkman drops out of Sheriff race without comment

2. Couple delivers baby on side of I-75

3. Gov. Desantis lifts visitation restrictions

4. Local teen creates COVID tracking app

5. Pulse Point app helps first responders

6. Local Horse rescuers heading to LA

7. UF’s consumer sentiment index shows general pessimism about personal finance

8. New sheriff appointed to Clay County by Gov. DeSantis

9. GPD investigates weapon discharge incident among recent gun violence

What To Look Forward To:

1. YMCA to hold food distribution Wednesday

Here are the top stories from around the nation you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Federal Gov. to ship rapid coronavirus tests to schools

2. Walmart Lauches answer to Amazon Prime

3. Appeals Court to hear arguments in Trump Tax Return Fight

4. Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt, but could re-emerge

5. Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

6. CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

7. Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

8. Book: Pence told ‘to be on standby’ for Trump hospital visit in November

Roadway modifications to begin on SW 34th Street, SW 2nd Avenue, West University Avenue in Gainesville

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.

Gov. Desantis extends Bright Future Scholarship Deadline

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis extended the deadline for high school students to earn qualifying scores on standardized tests to qualify for Bright Futures Scholarships.

Updated: 7 hours ago

Alachua County Commission May Require ‘Indoor Party’ Registration

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Commissioners may require party hosts to 'register' before holding gatherings of 10 or more.

Updated: 7 hours ago

Alachua County School Members take on district-wide technology challenges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County board members asked district staff to negotiate with the county to receive more CARES Act funding to improve tech issues.

Updated: 8 hours ago

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Brinkman drops out of Sheriff race, but why?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.

Updated: 12 hours ago