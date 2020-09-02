Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Burgess, Grayson, Asher and Memphis

By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Marion County who are looking for their new loving homes.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $30. That includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

