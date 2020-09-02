MCSO investigates Ocklawaha homicide

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man who they found dead in Ocklawaha last Thursday.

“On Thursday, August 27th, we received a call at about 10:45 in the morning that a male had been located deceased at a residence at Tall Pines Mobile Home Park,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Valerie Strong.

The man, who has now been identified as 85-year-old Jesse Blanding was found - by a maintenance worker - with injuries caused from blunt force trauma. and due to these injuries sheriff’s detectives have ruled the death a homicide.

MCSO officials were not able to give much information at this time due to the active investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“Right now Major Crimes Detectives are investigating and we urge any citizens if they have any information to please give crime stoppers a call,” Strong added.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

