New sheriff appointed to Clay County by Gov. DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Michelle Cook, who won the Republican primary in August, to finish the term as sheriff.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a new sheriff in Clay county. This comes after the former Sheriff, Daryl Daniels, was removed from office after he was arrested.

On Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Michelle Cook, who won the Republican primary in August, to finish the term as sheriff.

Just before the election, Sheriff Daniels was arrested on evidence tampering charges during an investigation into his affair with a subordinate.

Cook’s appointment comes on the heels of Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell’s loss to Clovis Watson. Cook will be sworn in during a ceremony in January. Darnell was the only female sheriff in the state.

