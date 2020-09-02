Ocala Discovery Center announces reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Discovery Center in Ocala is opening back its doors to the general public.

The center will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 3 with modified hours - offering two sessions Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or three sessions on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4.pm.

In conjunction with the reopening, the Discovery Center will debut a new exhibit, the Astronaut Academy on Oct. 3.

“General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person, $7 for seniors or veterans, and free for children two and under. A family four pass is $28. Memberships are available which include free admission as well as discounts on many programs. Saturday programming like Sing-a-long Science, STEAM Saturday and Star Lab Planetarium will be available at limited capacities for an additional fee. Information and pricing are available at www.mydiscoverycenter.org.”

In response to COVID-19, the center will require anyone over the age of six to wear a face mask, and in order for them to properly maintain social distancing, there will be limited occupancy and reservations are now recommended. According to the press release, the center will close at 4 p.m. each day to undergo extensive cleaning, including UV light sanitzation. Hand sanitizer stations are also now available in the building.

For more information about the Discovery Center and view the complete re-opening plan, visit www.mydiscoverycenter.org or call 352-401-3900.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.