Advertisement

Roadway modifications to begin on SW 34th Street, SW 2nd Avenue, West University Avenue in Gainesville

The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.
The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.
The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.

The 1.9 million dollar project includes new traffic light arrangements, median modifications and drainage improvements.

The turn lane at 34th Street and 2nd Avenue will be repurposed into a new through lane and a bike lane will be added between Southwest 2nd and University Avenue.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, drivers can expect to see lane closures at night, but no closures are allowed from 6 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday.

The project is expected to be finished during the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
These are the top stories from around North Central Florida and the nation In Case You Missed It for Sept. 1, 2020.

News

Gov. Desantis extends Bright Future Scholarship Deadline

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis extended the deadline for high school students to earn qualifying scores on standardized tests to qualify for Bright Futures Scholarships.

News

BRIGHT FUTURES TEST DEADLINE

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Alachua County Commission May Require ‘Indoor Party’ Registration

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Commissioners may require party hosts to 'register' before holding gatherings of 10 or more.

Latest News

News

alachua county commission party registration

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Alachua County School Members take on district-wide technology challenges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County board members asked district staff to negotiate with the county to receive more CARES Act funding to improve tech issues.

News

Alachua County school board discussion

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

NCFL couple delivers baby on the side of I-75

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
When the father called 911, Dispatcher Jason Upshaw was on the other end of the line talking the couple through the after-birth process.

Elections 2020

Brinkman drops out of Sheriff race, but why?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Robert Brinkman was a write-in for the Alachua County Sheriff, but then dropped out after the primary.

News

MCFR partners with PulsePoint

Updated: 12 hours ago