Roadway modifications to begin on SW 34th Street, SW 2nd Avenue, West University Avenue in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.

The 1.9 million dollar project includes new traffic light arrangements, median modifications and drainage improvements.

The turn lane at 34th Street and 2nd Avenue will be repurposed into a new through lane and a bike lane will be added between Southwest 2nd and University Avenue.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, drivers can expect to see lane closures at night, but no closures are allowed from 6 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday.

The project is expected to be finished during the spring of 2021.

