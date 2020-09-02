Advertisement

Student at Lake Forest Elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

Public schools in Alachua County are scheduled to reopen on Monday and are expected to open at 50% capacity or less.
Public schools in Alachua County are scheduled to reopen on Monday and are expected to open at 50% capacity or less.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Six students and a teacher are now in quarantine, after a student tests positive for the novel coronavirus at Lake Forest Elementary School.

Alachua County School officials tells TV20 that on Monday, a parent reported her son tested positive for COVID-19 halfway through the school day - the student was symptomatic.

The health department will offer the teacher and the six children free testing on the third and ninth day after contact. If they test negative on the ninth day and have no symptoms, they can return to class.

The county would like to remind parents that kids should not attend school if they are showing symptoms, they have tested positive or have had significant contact with someone who has tested positive recently.

Monday was the first day of school for students in Alachua County, and the school district released a new tool to keep parents updated on COVID-19.

The online dashboard is updated daily and shows active cases of the virus by school. Those numbers reflect the cases reported from students or staff members who attend the school or work-site.

According to the dashboard, “it is important to note that these numbers are NOT an indication that the cases were contracted or are in any way connected with the school or worksite”.

Alachua County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

