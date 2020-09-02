Advertisement

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Forbes reported that the filmmaker is officially worth $1 billion.

The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.

Perry also owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Calif. lawmaker apologizes after denying new mom vote by proxy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
He went on to say in a statement that he failed to account her unique needs, but he is committed to doing better.

National

5 things to know about Japan’s World War II surrender

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

GRAPHIC: Security captures Los Angeles shooting by authorities that kills man

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The sounds of a barrage of bullets was captured by security cameras in the area.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

Latest News

National Politics

Questions swirl over Trump's health transparency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Macy’s swings to loss in second quarter but tops estimates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Macy’s Inc. on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $431 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

National

Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, guilty of war crimes, dies at 77

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime’s most notorious prison, has died.

National Politics

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation’s schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security.

News

Roadway modifications to begin on SW 34th Street, SW 2nd Avenue, West University Avenue in Gainesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The intersections of Southwest 34th Street, Southwest 2nd Avenue and University Avenue will be getting a makeover to increase the flow of traffic.

National Politics

Drilling, mines, other projects hastened by Trump order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 60 projects targeted for expedited environmental reviews were detailed in an attachment to a July 15 letter from Assistant Interior Secretary Katherine MacGregor to White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow.