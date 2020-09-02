UF’s consumer sentiment index shows general pessimism about personal finance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Floridians are not overly optimistic about the economy.

The University of Florida’s consumer sentiment index released Tuesday dropped two points from the month before to 78.4. That’s on a scale up to 150. It is the second straight monthly drop.

Of the five categories that make up the index, respondents were more pessimistic about their personal finances. However, their expectations about the performance of the overall economy grew in the month of August.

