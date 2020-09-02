Advertisement

Video: Beachgoers drag large hammerhead shark on NC beach back into ocean

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beachgoers were in for a surprise in Caswell Beach when what appears to be a large hammerhead shark was spotted on the beach in just inches of water.

The video was submitted via See it, Snap it, Send it by Samantha Wong. It begins with the shark laying on the sand in shallow water.

The shark had taken a bite of bait from fishermen fishing from the beach and the recording begins as they were trying to free the animal.

“We were bystanders on the beach and weren’t involved. The shark took a bite of the bait on the fisherman’s line. Once caught, the fisherman pulled the shark into shallow water so they could cut the line. They worked together to release the shark who appeared to get his/her second wind and finally swam off,” Samantha’s mother said.

“We were on Caswell Beach on Oak Island and just at the beach for five minutes at the start of our vacation before Samantha, my 12 year old who recorded the video, noticed a fin coming closer to the shore. We were worried for the man in the water until we realized the shark was caught on their line and he was trying to release them.”

Several people are seen trying to help the shark back into deeper water. Eventually, the hard work pays off and the shark is seen swimming off past the breaking waves as one of the two men raises his fists in celebration.

