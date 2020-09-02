We’re Open: Big Island Bowls Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For North Central Florida residents, going on vacation may be a bit difficult with COVID-19 restrictions but one superfood shop has been giving customers a taste of paradise.

Big Island Bowls in Gainesville has a tropical atmosphere and serves healthy smoothies, acai, poke and Buddha bowls.

“I think it’s really chill with the music that we play. It is very vibrant with all the artwork on the walls and the floors are blue so I think that’s really interesting,” Big Island Bowls Manager Caitlin Cooney said.

Cooney has been working at Big Island Bowls since May of 2019 and said she has been there through all of the COVID-19 restriction changes.

“We lost a lot of customers, obviously because it’s a college town and we just got super slow but thankfully we have other delivery services that were to help us stay in business,” Cooney said.

Like several businesses in North Central Florida, employees at Big Island Bowls have been making sure healthy food lovers feel comfortable coming in to order.

“We are constantly sanitizing all of our tables, outside tables. We don’t let customers touch our spoons and forks before they were just able to go ahead and grab,” Cooney said.

With more students back in Gainesville for classes, Cooney Cooney said she is looking forward to seeing business pick up and for more people to buy from local businesses.

“It’s good for the employees because the more customers that we bring in, the more money that we make and it keeps us afloat.”

Big Island Bowls also has a second location in St. Augustine.

