YMCA to hold food distribution Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The YMCA of Central Florida is hosting a food distribution Wednesday to help people in need.

The Ocala location is partnering with ‘His Compassion’ to give out 200 packages of food and other supplies. The event is September 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and is on a first-come-first-serve basis. The giveaway will take place at 3200 SE 17TH St. Ocala, FL.

‘His Compassion’ is providing a semi-truck filled with pre-packaged meat, produce, and cheese.

