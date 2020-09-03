Advertisement

A local hospital closed; a confederate monument on the way out?

Owners of Shands Lake Shore continue to search for a buyer, and a monument in downtown Lake City could be on the move. Mike McKee breaks it all down in this week's Columbia County Report.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - While Lake Shore Hospital is now closed to patients, the building isn’t empty just yet.

Community Health Systems, who leases the building from the Lake Shore Hospital Authority, stopped providing medical services earlier than originally planned as staff started to leave.

“They did move their actual ceasing of operations up. They do have a staff still over there, but it’s not a medical staff; it’s more administrative in nature. And they will vacate the building at the end of September, which was the original planned date,” said Dale Williams, the Executive Director of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority.

The Authority regains control of the property on October 1st and continues to review proposals from prospective lessors.

“There’s plenty of interest in the building, so we’re not really worried about leasing the building and having a continuation there, the goal though is of course to try and maintain some hospital services,” Williams said.

Columbia County Commissioners are meeting this afternoon to end the mystery of who owns Olustee Park in downtown.

City leaders have been asked to move the monument to the battle of Olustee’s Confederate soldiers because some citizens claim it’s offensive for a public park. The city researched the monument and the park and learned it belonged to Columbia County.

Lake City manager Joe Helfenberger will officially ask the commission to deed the park to the city. Once the ownership of the park is officially the city’s, they will search for a location to have the monument moved.

Also on the agenda will be what to do about right-of-way mowing.

Since the COVID 19 pandemic, state correctional inmates have not been allowed out of corrections facilities to cut grass. County administrators will look at either adding county workers to the staff to pick up the slack or to contract with a third party at a cost of half a million dollars more per year.

The commission will be asked to extend the current contract with the Department of Corrections through October of next year when inmates are allowed out to work.

Members of the Columbia County Economic Development advisory board were given an update on projects that are being planned or currently underway. Two of the ten are currently in various stages of construction.

The first is the Weyerhaeuser mega industrial site and the construction of a rail spur. The 3.1 million dollar rail spur will allow freight trains to cross U.S. 90 into the facility to unload cargo for distribution. The spur is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The second project is the construction of a 100,000 square foot maintenance facility for Werner trucking. The project is located between highways 41 and 441 just south of Interstate 10. This project is expected to be a catalyst for additional business associated with the second largest trucking company in the nation.

This project has a finish date of January of 2021.

