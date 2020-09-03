Alachua County Commissioners are considering an Gathering Ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are considering expanding their emergency order to require people to register gatherings of 10 or more people.

The order is aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during house parties, especially among college students.

The potential order would not go into effect until September 14th.

Anyone having ten or more people at a residence would have to submit a form to the county.

Enforcement is still a question.

“Enforcement is still evolving. Obviously, this is an emergency order that holds the full weight of law. That is part of the things we are still figuring out. What happens when a call comes in at three in the morning from a neighbor who sees a hundred cars at a party that is obviously unsafe,” says Director Mark Sexton.

The order would require hosts to make a list with phone numbers of everyone attending.

Should there be an outbreak traced to the party, that list would be given to the health department.

