Alachua County Pets: Harper, Gibbs, and Beau

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Harper is a 12-week-old brown tabby. Staff at the shelter say he will love exploring your home, and keeping you safe from any toys he happens to find in his path.

Gibbs is a 2-year-old bully breed. This handsome guy loves to take his toys on the go and carry them around with him. He’s a bit shy but they think you could get to know him if you bring a squeaky toy along.

Beau is a 4-year-old springer spaniel mix. Not only is he a great snuggler, but they also say he’s got his basic commands down too.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit by emailing ACAS@alachuacounty.us

