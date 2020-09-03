College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is giving out $50,000 worth of scholarships.
Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.
Twenty-three Associate Degree-seeking students will receive $2,000 per academic year.
Vanguard High graduates Jeremiah Evans and Kalis Stevens will receive full-tuition scholarships with books included.
The scholarships are valued at $4,000 per academic year.
