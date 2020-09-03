College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is giving out $50,000 worth of scholarships.

Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.

Twenty-three Associate Degree-seeking students will receive $2,000 per academic year.

Vanguard High graduates Jeremiah Evans and Kalis Stevens will receive full-tuition scholarships with books included.

The scholarships are valued at $4,000 per academic year.

