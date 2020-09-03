Cross City inmates sent to the hospital after clash
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven inmates were taken to the hospital after a violent clash at the Cross City Correctional Institution.
According to State Corrections officials, several inmates attacked each other on Monday, however, the incident was quickly placed under control without the use of force.
The inmates who caused harm are currently facing administrative sanctions and possible criminal charges.
No one suffered any life-threatening injuries and are stable.
