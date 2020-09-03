Florida announces 20% capacity at the Swamp this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Swamp will only be 20% full this this season.

The University of Florida announced the decision on Thursday. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is listed at 88,548, Florida foresees 17,000 fans will be able to attend each game this fall.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” Stricklin said in a press release.

According to UF, face coverings will be required for all fans - the only time that fans can remove face coverings being while they are eating or drinking. Any fans that do not follow guidelines may have their privileges revoked.

Other notable changes:

Tailgating will not be permitted on the UF campus

Gator Walk will not occur in 2020

Gator Walk Village will not be set up for 2020

No Gators Fan Fest

No Spirit teams on the sidelines

Florida will announce further information related to ticketing and parking in the coming weeks - more changes are expected to be made.

