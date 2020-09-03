Advertisement

Florida announces 20% capacity at the Swamp this season

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Albert and Alberta, the mascots for Florida, do the gator chomp before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Gainesville, Fla. The University of Florida is ending its 'gator bait' cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school's president announced Thursday, June 18, 2020, in a letter making several other similar changes on campus. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Albert and Alberta, the mascots for Florida, do the gator chomp before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Gainesville, Fla. The University of Florida is ending its 'gator bait' cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school's president announced Thursday, June 18, 2020, in a letter making several other similar changes on campus. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Swamp will only be 20% full this this season.

The University of Florida announced the decision on Thursday. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is listed at 88,548, Florida foresees 17,000 fans will be able to attend each game this fall.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” Stricklin said in a press release.

According to UF, face coverings will be required for all fans - the only time that fans can remove face coverings being while they are eating or drinking. Any fans that do not follow guidelines may have their privileges revoked.

Other notable changes:

  • Tailgating will not be permitted on the UF campus
  • Gator Walk will not occur in 2020
  • Gator Walk Village will not be set up for 2020
  • No Gators Fan Fest
  • No Spirit teams on the sidelines

Florida will announce further information related to ticketing and parking in the coming weeks - more changes are expected to be made.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cross City inmates sent to the hospital after clash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Seven inmates were taken to the hospital after a violent clash at the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Publix, restaurants at Butler Plaza evacuated due to gas leak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A gas leak closes down roads and businesses at Butler Plaza.

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A bus will deliver COVID-19 testing to people in Gainesville.

News

Gainesville Commission to discuss: open containers, CARES funding, school resource officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Commissioners will discuss temporarily suspending the enforcement of the open container ordinance, Alachua County school resource officer budgets and cares funding

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 8 hours ago

Education

College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.

News

Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five Downtown Gainesville restaurants work together in presenting creative ideas to commissioners to keep business flowing and safe.

News

Alachua County Commissioners are considering an Gathering Ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners are considering expanding their emergency order to require people to register gatherings of 10 or more people.