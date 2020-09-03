Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bus will deliver COVID-19 testing to people in Gainesville.
The Florida Department of Management Services will be at the MLK Junior Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed people can just walk up to get tested.
However, they do remind adults to bring a valid ID or community ID card.
Children can be tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
