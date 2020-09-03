Florida DMS provides COVID-19 mobile testing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mobile COVID-19 testing bus was stationed in east Gainesville to give residents an opportunity to know their results.

The Florida Department of Management Services, the Florida Health Department, and Statlab Mobile are working together to provide coronavirus testing at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center located at 1028 NE 14th St..

Founder of Statlab, Chevy Deacon, said it is the mobile laboratory’s first time in Gainesville

It was founded in 2015 and stated working with Florida DMS in May.

“Our main goal is to do our part to flatten the curve,” Deacon said.

Residents who were tested will be called or emailed by the medical staff within two days with results.

The Alachua County Health Department will provide a follow-up case management for those who test positive.

“Anyone that may need the test and may not have the means or a site that’s close to them,” Deacon said. “Having a mobile unit where they can just walk up to, we’re able to get that person tested, give results quickly and that just allows better care for themselves and also protect their loved ones.”

The Florida COVID-19 mobile testing lab will be at the MLK center on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The medical staff will provide 200 free coronavirus tests each day on a first come, first-serve basis.

“That is the benefit of having a mobile unit,” Deacon said. “It’s onsite, it’s in your local community. You can really get a handle of what’s going on rather quickly.”

