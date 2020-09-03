Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners are considering relaxing the city’s open container ordinance

Gainesville’s open container ordinance has been useful in limiting drinking in public during football games, but things are different during a pandemic. The city commission is considering whether to repeal their open container ordinance, and one commissioner believes this will help people gather outdoors safely.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Walking down the street with an open alcoholic beverage is a big no-no, but Gainesville city commissioners are considering changing that law temporarily.

“The reasoning behind that is we’re trying to make sure that people are safe and that are socially distancing. Not kind of drinking indoors and going to activities indoors. That’s why we are trying to look at how can we create kind of public spaces where people can socially distance and be outside where medical experts say it is much safer,” said Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos.

This includes the possibility of reworking specific spaces to allow more outdoor areas for people to gather.

“By having people outside, it is a safer place for them to socialize in and people are going to go out, and they are going to have parties, they’re going to do things. I would rather have them in an outdoor area where social distancing is kind of pushed and safer.”

“One of the things we are looking at is how can we make more people for areas to go. We are looking at closing down the parking area in one of the lanes in front of University Avenue as well as in front of Midtown and then 1st avenue behind Midtown. Then also looking at more places downtown, so we can have more places for people to socialize outside so that the restaurants can serve people outside and not having to have them inside.”

If restaurants were forced to close on gameday, this change might impact them.

“I think it is a good thing as long as we are allowed to stay open,” said bar owner J.D. Chester. “We could sell To-Go beers and To-Go cocktails. If they close us down, then, the open container is pretty much useless for us.”

Chester believes people would be safer and distanced better drinking at one of his bars then on the streets.

“If the bars are closed and people are able to drink and congregate wherever they want, there is nobody there to police them for social distancing.”

It is against the law to have an open container in public. However, this change would allow the city to encourage people to be outside for a gathering rather than inside, and they could have a drink with them legally.

“We’re not going to promote things that are against the law, but if we are able to remove that kind of repeal that ordinance now, we will be able to have outdoor activities that do allow alcoholic. People do party, they do go do things, and I think I would much rather have them in an outsider area where there is a police presence, where there are people who can keep an eye on things,” said Commissioner Hayes-Santos.

The proposal to suspend the ordinance will go through a first reading. Then it will need to pass a second reading before it would be enacted.

