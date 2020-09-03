Advertisement

Gainesville Commission to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers

Commissioners will discuss temporarily suspending the enforcement of the open container ordinance, Alachua County school resource officer budgets and cares funding
Gainesville Commissioners to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers
Gainesville Commissioners to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the return of college students to Gainesville, city officials are worried about students gathering and throwing parties in large, non-socially distanced groups.

As a solution, commissioners will discuss temporarily suspending the enforcement of the open container ordinance during the pandemic.

This would allow people to possess and consume alcohol on city owned and operated property.

If approved, the hope is that students would drink in more outdoor areas, rather than house parties and bar settings.

This would also give bars and other businesses the opportunity to sell alcohol to people outside of the business.

Other items on the agenda include: a discussion of the budget of Alachua County school resource officers and a request of cares funding as a reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses.

The commission is also plans to approve the coronavirus relief fund to financially assist homeowners with electric, water, cable and internet expenses.

This meeting is set for 1 pm Thursday. To participate in the meeting click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A bus will deliver COVID-19 testing to people in Gainesville.

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Education

College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.

Latest News

News

Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five Downtown Gainesville restaurants work together in presenting creative ideas to commissioners to keep business flowing and safe.

News

Alachua County Commissioners are considering an Gathering Ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners are considering expanding their emergency order to require people to register gatherings of 10 or more people.

News

Gators guard Scottie Lewis prepared to risk it all for his beliefs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida guard Scottie Lewis sat down with reporters discuss his activism in recent months and what inspired him to take the lead.

News

Florida’s AHCA under fire after awarding contract to Deloitte

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

News

Florida Physicians Argue Against Herd Immunity, For Face Masks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.