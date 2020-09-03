Gainesville Commission to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the return of college students to Gainesville, city officials are worried about students gathering and throwing parties in large, non-socially distanced groups.

As a solution, commissioners will discuss temporarily suspending the enforcement of the open container ordinance during the pandemic.

This would allow people to possess and consume alcohol on city owned and operated property.

If approved, the hope is that students would drink in more outdoor areas, rather than house parties and bar settings.

This would also give bars and other businesses the opportunity to sell alcohol to people outside of the business.

Other items on the agenda include: a discussion of the budget of Alachua County school resource officers and a request of cares funding as a reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses.

The commission is also plans to approve the coronavirus relief fund to financially assist homeowners with electric, water, cable and internet expenses.

This meeting is set for 1 pm Thursday. To participate in the meeting click here.

