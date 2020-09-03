Local nursing homes delay allowing visits after Gov. DeSantis’ announcement to lift the ban

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait to see your loved one in a nursing home may soon be over. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he was lifting the ban on nursing home visits after recommendations from a nursing home task force.

By Thursday, most local nursing homes were still working out the details, leaving window visitations as the only option for some families, including the Ramos’.

Rose Ramos hasn’t seen her mom in more than six months.

“She thinks sometimes we have forgotten her and sometimes she forgets who we are,” Ramos said.

Ramos goes to the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville every day to visit her mother, who suffers from dementia.

“I’ll be back today with treats for her,” she said with a smile on her face. “Her favorite is Diet Coke and donuts … she has a sweet tooth.”

Ramos said her family was excited to hear about Governor DeSantis lifting the visitation ban, but when they reached out to the Plaza about it, they were told management was still working out their policies.

“I wish they could do it a little faster,” she said, “but I’m not complaining because I know the day is coming.”

The nursing home task force that influenced Gov. DeSantis’ decision also advised that families visit their loved ones two-at-a-time and that facilities would have to go two weeks without any new COVID-19 cases before visits were allowed.

“It has just been a very long journey to get here,” Ramos said, “I’m just glad we finally reached the point where we’re going to be able to see [her] again. I thought it’d never come ... but I pray every day and the Lord answered my prayers.”

For now, she waits.

“I told them I’m ready,” Ramos said, “I have my PPE equipment in the car. All I need is a call.”

We did reach out to the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center and they said they are waiting on comment from their corporate office. We reached out to some other local nursing homes who say they’ll be allowing visitors as early as next week.

