Advertisement

Local nursing homes delay allowing visits after Gov. DeSantis’ announcement to lift the ban

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement after recommendations from a nursing home task force
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait to see your loved one in a nursing home may soon be over. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he was lifting the ban on nursing home visits after recommendations from a nursing home task force.

By Thursday, most local nursing homes were still working out the details, leaving window visitations as the only option for some families, including the Ramos’.

Rose Ramos hasn’t seen her mom in more than six months.

“She thinks sometimes we have forgotten her and sometimes she forgets who we are,” Ramos said.

Ramos goes to the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville every day to visit her mother, who suffers from dementia.

“I’ll be back today with treats for her,” she said with a smile on her face. “Her favorite is Diet Coke and donuts … she has a sweet tooth.”

Ramos said her family was excited to hear about Governor DeSantis lifting the visitation ban, but when they reached out to the Plaza about it, they were told management was still working out their policies.

“I wish they could do it a little faster,” she said, “but I’m not complaining because I know the day is coming.”

The nursing home task force that influenced Gov. DeSantis’ decision also advised that families visit their loved ones two-at-a-time and that facilities would have to go two weeks without any new COVID-19 cases before visits were allowed.

“It has just been a very long journey to get here,” Ramos said, “I’m just glad we finally reached the point where we’re going to be able to see [her] again. I thought it’d never come ... but I pray every day and the Lord answered my prayers.”

For now, she waits.

“I told them I’m ready,” Ramos said, “I have my PPE equipment in the car. All I need is a call.”

We did reach out to the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center and they said they are waiting on comment from their corporate office. We reached out to some other local nursing homes who say they’ll be allowing visitors as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC Eviction Moratorium Stronger than Florida’s

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Fearing that evictions threaten to increase the spread of Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control has issued an order banning all evictions, not just those in federally financed units, through the end of the year, but the order is likely to face a legal challenge.The web site Eviction Lab estimates there are more than seven point one million renters in Florida. A second eviction tracking site says 1 point one million of them are at risk of eviction, which is why legal services attorneys like Kelly Kildam are applauding the CDC’s moratorium.“We’re going to take this CDC order as its written and use it to help our clients avoid eviction” says the eviction specialist.The language of the CDC order appears to allow anyone unable to pay their rent, regardless of whether it’s Covid related, to stay in their home through the end of the year. “We’re definitely expecting some legal challenges” says Kildam. Primarily because such an order from the CDC is unusual.Under the order, tenants must swear they are seeking financial help, make less than a hundred thousand, they are unable to pay, and that they will try to make partial payments.“I hope it stays in force so that my clients and other Floridians don’t have to worry about homelessness or potentially being exposed to this virus by not being able to shelter in place” say Kildam. And unlike the states moratorium, this CDC order does apply to commercial businesses.The Florida Apartment Association says it has “serious concerns” the CDC issued the moratorium with a federal rental assistance fund in place.Legislative affairs Director Amanda Gill told us “We’re hopeful that Congress will explore the idea of providing rent relief at the federal level, not only for tenants but also landlords”And the CDC Order does allow renters to evicted for reasons other than not being able to pay rent, such as criminal activity, or causing significant damage.Under the CDC order, residents still must pay their past due rent, including any late or other fees allowed under the lease.

Local

Missy’s Miracles: where baby squirrels, possums and raccoons get a second chance at a wild life.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Currently Missy has more than 50 squirrels, raccoons, and possums she is rehabbing until they can be released back into the wild.

News

CDC bans all evictions till end of the year

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Florida DMS provides COVID-19 mobile testing in Gainesville

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A mobile COVID-19 testing site was stationed in east Gainesville to give residents an opportunity to know their results.

Latest News

News

Real estate industry booms in NCFL

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners are considering relaxing the city’s open container ordinance

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Gainesville’s open container ordinance has been useful in limiting drinking in public during football games, but things are different during a pandemic. The city commission is considering whether to repeal their open container ordinance, and one commissioner believes this will help people gather outdoors safely.

Local

A local hospital closed; a confederate monument on the way out?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Owners of Shands Lake Shore continue to search for a buyer, and a monument in downtown Lake City could be on the move. Mike McKee breaks it all down in this week's Columbia County Report.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners are considering relaxing the city’s open container ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville's open container ordinance has been useful in limiting drinking in public during football games, but things are different during a pandemic. The city commission is considering whether to repeal their open container ordinance, and one commissioner believes this will help people gather outdoors safely.

News

Real estate industry booms in NCFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Agents in Marion county said COVID-19 hasn’t had a big impact on the industry based on sales of properties. In fact Florida realtors reported sales in the Ocala market rose more than five percent in July over the year before.

News

Shooting suspect in Gainesville arrested for the second time this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A resident of Fort White was arrested in Gainesville on Wednesday for having a loaded gun; the same man that was released from jail even though he faces several felony charges.