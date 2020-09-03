Advertisement

Missy’s Miracles: where baby squirrels, possums and raccoons get a second chance at a wild life.

By Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Right on the border of Levy County, one woman has dedicated her life to giving rescued baby animals a second chance.

Missy of Missy’s Miracles fell in love with animals when she lived on a farm as a young girl and when she met her husband who had a pet rescued squirrel suddenly more needy babies started showing up.

“It’s always been one of those things where you end up with an animal and you help it out then let it go,” Said Missy Glover. “People just all of a sudden started bringing us squirrels knowing we could take care of things and it just blew up.”

Before she will take in any babies she first asks whoever found them try and give their mom a chance to take them back.

“Put them in a basket and put them as near to the place where it was. Then play a distress call, a youtube distress call of a squirrel screaming, a baby. Play that, then stand far back and the mom could come and one by one get her babies and take them to her back up nest.”

“Missy says every week she spends hundreds of dollars on fresh produce and food for her animals. However, the hardest thing she’s had trouble getting especially because of the pandemic is cleaning supplies like gloves and animal-friendly cleaning solution, things she uses every single day to clean her animal cages.”

Every animal raised by Missy goes back into the wild and is only handled when they are very young so they don’t develop dependent natures.

“What we do is keep them until about 12 weeks and we have them in an outside enclosure called pre-release,” said Missy. “At 12 weeks we put them in there and they get used to the sound and smells of nature. Then at 14 weeks we open the cage and leave it open so they can come and go. They have food and water and a home but then eventually they don’t come home. To watch something that gets a second chance leave and get a chance to be a squirrel or a raccoon or possum in the wild, that’s why I do it. That’s why I get up at 3 in the morning.”

Missy’s Miracles is 501-3c certified and she says any donations she receives that don’t go towards food or cleaning supplies will go towards building a larger enclosure in the next few years to hold even more animals. She currently is taking care of more than 50.

