Advertisement

Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump

Ocala Vehicle Fire
Ocala Vehicle Fire(OFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire crews stopped a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby gas pump Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

The fire engulfed the engine compartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.

No one was injured.

Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to a vehicle fire at the 2500 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard at 4:04 p.m....

Posted by Ocala Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala Discovery Center reopens

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Discovery Center in Ocala is reopening after closing due to the pandemic.

Education

College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five Downtown Gainesville restaurants work together in presenting creative ideas to commissioners to keep business flowing and safe.

News

Alachua County Commissioners are considering an Gathering Ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners are considering expanding their emergency order to require people to register gatherings of 10 or more people.

Latest News

News

Gators guard Scottie Lewis prepared to risk it all for his beliefs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida guard Scottie Lewis sat down with reporters discuss his activism in recent months and what inspired him to take the lead.

News

Florida’s AHCA under fire after awarding contract to Deloitte

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

News

Florida Physicians Argue Against Herd Immunity, For Face Masks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.

News

We’re Open: Big Island Bowls Gainesville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Big Island Bowls in Gainesville serves healthy smoothies, acai, poke and Buddha bowls.

News

Alachua County is using a program management tool to help share information

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Most of us are a little more tech-savvy these days because of the pandemic, using websites or apps such as Zoom. Workers in Alachua County are using a new tool to help report COVID-19 face mask violations, but it also serves a bigger purpose in the county's operations and bringing information to the public.

News

Student at Lake Forest Elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Six students and a teacher are now in quarantine, after a student tests positive for the novel coronavirus