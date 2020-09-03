Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire crews stopped a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby gas pump Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
The fire engulfed the engine compartment.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.