Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire crews stopped a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby gas pump Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

The fire engulfed the engine compartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.

No one was injured.

