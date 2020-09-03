Publix, restaurants at Butler Plaza evacuated due to gas leak
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A gas leak closes down roads and businesses at Butler Plaza.
Publix, Firehouse Subs, Bonefish Grill, all shut down due to a gas leak at the corner of Windmeadows Boulevard and Southwest 35th Blvd.
No injuries have been reported.
We have a crew on the scene, and we will have updates as more details become available.
