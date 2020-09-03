Publix, restaurants at Butler Plaza evacuated due to gas leak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A gas leak closes down roads and businesses at Butler Plaza.

Publix, Firehouse Subs, Bonefish Grill, all shut down due to a gas leak at the corner of Windmeadows Boulevard and Southwest 35th Blvd.

No injuries have been reported.

