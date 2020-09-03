Advertisement

Publix, restaurants at Butler Plaza evacuated due to gas leak

Publix among the stores that evacuated due to the gas leak on Thursday
Publix among the stores that evacuated due to the gas leak on Thursday(WCJB Voleer Thomas)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A gas leak closes down roads and businesses at Butler Plaza.

Publix, Firehouse Subs, Bonefish Grill, all shut down due to a gas leak at the corner of Windmeadows Boulevard and Southwest 35th Blvd.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the scene, and we will have updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cross City inmates sent to the hospital after clash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Seven inmates were taken to the hospital after a violent clash at the Cross City Correctional Institution.

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A bus will deliver COVID-19 testing to people in Gainesville.

News

Gainesville Commission to discuss: open containers, CARES funding, school resource officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Commissioners will discuss temporarily suspending the enforcement of the open container ordinance, Alachua County school resource officer budgets and cares funding

News

Florida Department of Management Services provides COVID-19 testing in Gainesville

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 5 hours ago

Education

College of Central Florida to give thousands in scholarships

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wednesday, the college announced 25 students will receive the William H. Jackson Promise Scholarships.

News

Ocala fire crews prevent vehicle fire from spreading to gas pump

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Firefighters say around 4 p.m., a pick-up truck caught fire at a gas station on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

News

“Nobody has experience here”: Local Gainesville restaurants band together to bring in business

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Five Downtown Gainesville restaurants work together in presenting creative ideas to commissioners to keep business flowing and safe.

News

Alachua County Commissioners are considering an Gathering Ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners are considering expanding their emergency order to require people to register gatherings of 10 or more people.

News

Gators guard Scottie Lewis prepared to risk it all for his beliefs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida guard Scottie Lewis sat down with reporters discuss his activism in recent months and what inspired him to take the lead.