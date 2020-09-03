Real estate industry booms in NCFL

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - While COVID-19 has changed the home buying process, here in Marion County, the industry is still booming.

Ocala Realty World agents said a few things have contributed to the industry’s success in north central Florida, including homeowners wanting a change of pace.

“Just yesterday we had buyers come into the office from Miami looking to purchase up here and I had asked them the reason why and they said it was because down in Miami it’s so congested and they just wanted to be able to be more out in the open and of course that has a lot to do with the pandemic,” Owner and Broker of Ocala Realty World Elisha Lopez said.

It’s also thanks to a growing economy that more people are looking to buy in Marion County.

“We have the equestrian center that is being built which will officials be open towards the end of 2021 which is bringing a lot of industry, a lot of buyers to the area especially buyers for investment properties too because they want to purchase and have them as a Air BnB close to the equestrian center,” Lopez said.

And other agents in the county said COVID-19 hasn’t had a big impact on the industry based on sales of properties. In fact Florida realtors reported sales in the Ocala market rose more than five percent in July over the year before.

“We continually study it throughout the year and it seems to be that it’s holding it’s own and its’ continued to increase and it appears that there’s not been a tremendous effect by COVID-19 on sales of vacant land properties as well as improved properties at this point,” Marion County Property Appraiser Villie Smith said.

Property values have increased as well over the past year.

“The overall value, now that’s not just land value that’s the whole value, has gone up about eight percent over last year. It’s been gradually going up each year so that was a good year and that includes about 570,000,000 dollars of new construction,” Smith said.

The Marion County Property Appraiser’s next assessment day is January 1st. Anything occurring now will impact next year’s assessment.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.