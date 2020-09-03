Advertisement

Shooting suspect in Gainesville arrested for the second time this summer

George Strawder fired multiple shots into a home and paralyzed the victim.
George Strawder fired multiple shots into a home and paralyzed the victim.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Fort White was arrested in Gainesville on Wednesday for having a loaded gun; the same man that was released from jail even though he faces several felony charges.

George Strawder, 19, was picked up after several shots were fired at a home in Northeast Gainesville. No injuries were reported in this incident.

In late May, Strawder was accused of a shooting a man near a park in High Springs. In that case a man was hurt after one of the bullets hit the victim in the lower back, permanently disabling him. He is facing attempted murder charges from that incident.

Court records show his attorney requested he be released on his own recognizance, since formal charges hadn’t been filed by the state attorney’s office.

Judge William Davis granted his release on July 29.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

