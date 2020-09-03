Advertisement

Slimmer, fitter Trask hopes to feast on SEC defenses

Gator QB enters final college season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Quarterbacks are often asked to shed some tacklers in Dan Mullen’s system.  Kyle Trask has also dropped some weight.

Florida’s redshirt senior signal caller says he lost 13 pounds in the offseason, primarily through dieting.

“Thanks for noticing,” Trask told reporters via zoom on Wednesday, his first appearance in front of the media since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.  “I felt a little heavy getting towards the end of last year, we had a lot of time to ourselves and I just tried to take the initiative.”

Trask started the final 10 games of last season, threw for 25 touchdowns to only seven interceptions and led Florida to nine of its 11 wins.  The Gators open the pandemic-delayed 2020 season at Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

