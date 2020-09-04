Advertisement

30K families have unclaimed Florida Prepaid refunds waiting for them

The economic hardships caused by the pandemic are far from over and a second round of direct stimulus payments still has yet to be approved, but 30,000 Floridians who have bought into the Florida Prepaid college saving program have a refund waiting for them that has not been claimed. As Jake Stofan tells us, more than $225 million is still sitting on the table.
The economic hardships caused by the pandemic are far from over and a second round of direct stimulus payments still has yet to be approved, but 30,000 Floridians who have bought into the Florida Prepaid college saving program have a refund waiting for them that has not been claimed. As Jake Stofan tells us, more than $225 million is still sitting on the table.(n/a)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPNEWS) - Back in January, Florida Prepaid first announced it would be refunding $500 million to roughly 100,000 Floridians who bought into the program after 2008.

That’s because the cost of tuition has remained stagnant for the past six years.

“So we basically said wow, people that were buying those plans in the past few years actually don’t need to be paying as much in as we thought, Shannon Colavecchio said, a Florida Prepaid spokesperson.

Colavecchio says almost nine months later nearly half of the money hasn’t been claimed.

30,000 are still owed a refund.

On average they’re leaving $4,700 on the table, sometimes even more.

“I mean I don’t know anybody that could not use an extra $4,700 right now,” said Colavecchio. “You know, whether you’re unemployed or maybe other things have gotten cut back, whatever that looks like. Maybe you’re homeschooling now and you need laptops for three kids.

“And even if you think you may have claimed your money, we learned while working on this story… it doesn’t hurt to double check.”

Tallahassee mother of two Nicole Albers thought she’d moved her refund into a 529 savings plan for her kids’ college.

“With the additional 529 savings we can pay for things like books and dormitories and other college expenses that aren’t necessarily tied to tuition,” said Albers.

But when she was preparing for our interview, she realized she hadn’t finished the process.

“Very pleased to see today that I still had the option to apply it to the 529 savings account.”

And while the refund can be returned as cash, Florida Prepaid is encouraging parents to follow Nicole’s lead and consider reinvesting the money in their children’s college education.

You can find instructions to see if you have a refund available MyFloridaPrepaid.com/lowprices.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses ready for Ocala's First Friday Art Walk

Updated: moments ago

News

Gainesville Commission votes to suspend enforcement of open container rule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The City Commission voted to allow drinking in public areas

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 4, 2020

Local

Alachua County Public Schools will offer free meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Families can pick up the meals at 26 different locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

ASO: A missing man case turns into a possible homicide investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a man, they suspect was a victim of foul play.

News

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

News

Labor Day Weekend events in Ocala

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Whether you want to hear live music or watch a painting come to life before your eyes, artists in North Central Florida are coming together this Labor Day Weekend in Marion County.

News

ICYMI: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Your top local and national headlines all in one place

News

Columbia County Commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate monument

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The confederate monument debate reignited in Columbia County

News

Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Maintenance standards are changing in Gainesville's extensive rental property community.The city commission voted tonight to move toward repealing the existing housing and commercial building codes and replace them with an industry code called the "international property maintenance code." Among the changes would be that landlords would have to provide prospective renters with a rental unit's most recent home energy score.The city would also create a mediation program to resolve disputes between renters and landlords.