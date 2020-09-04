Advertisement

ACSO: A missing man case turns into a possible homicide investigation

Investigators now believe Stephen Cox was a victim of foul play.
Investigators now believe Stephen Cox was a victim of foul play.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a man they suspect was a victim of foul play.

ACSO continues to look for Stephen Cox, who was last seen one year ago on Sept. 3, 2019. His vehicle was found burned and abandoned at the bottom of a sinkhole in the Orange Heights/Windsor area of Alachua county two days later. Investigators searched the area extensively but found no traces of the now 70-year-old man.

Detectives believe that Cox may have been a victim of foul play and are now investigating the case as a possible homicide.

“If you have any information regarding Stephen’s whereabouts, please contact ACSO Detective York at (352) 367-4133 or jyork@alachuasheriff.org,” ACSO said in a flyer. “Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).”

Stephen Cox has been missing for a year and now detectives suspect foul play.
Stephen Cox has been missing for a year and now detectives suspect foul play.

