Alachua County Public Schools will offer free meals

meals header
meals header(ACPS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools are offering free meals through the Summer Meal Program to children ages 0-18 starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Families can pick up the meals at 26 different locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Three breakfast and three lunch meals will be provided on Tuesdays, and four breakfast and four lunch meals will be provided on Thursdays to cover meals for the week.

The program has been expanded to students enrolled in brick and mortar schooling, but children do not have to be enrolled at a school to get the meals.

The program runs until Dec. 31.

Meal program flier
Meal program flier(ACPS)

