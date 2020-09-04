Advertisement

Businesses ready for Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk

By Julia Laude
Sep. 4, 2020
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The First Friday Art Walk has returned after being cut short in March by the pandemic.

More than 30 different artists had their work on display at the Downtown Market during Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk.

The owners of Marley Mae hosted two of these artist at this year’s event.

“We are having live music from our friends Caly and Megan in our window. It’s just two girls, it’s acoustic and they’re just really like cute and girl powery,” said Co-owner of Marley Mae, Kimberly Fahey.

This is the first time Fahey and her sister are participating in the Art Walk.

“So this is our first art walk at our new location on the square and we’re just excited to see the crowd and people getting back outside,” Fahey added.

And just a hop, skip and a jump down the road at Stella’s Modern Pantry, the crew was also excited for the event.

“Most definitely. The Art Walk has managed to bring lots of people downtown which has been just amazing throughout the years,” Manager of Stella’s Modern Pantry, Alvert Barrett said.

And again this year, Barrett said, there will be an artist outside of the store.

“We’ve always done that. We always host an artist outside of our door where they can showcase their talents,” Barrett said.

