Advertisement

CARES Act funding availability increased for Alachua County individuals, businesses

Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.
Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.(Alachua County)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - More CARES Act money is now available to people and businesses in need in Alachua County.

Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.

Beginning September 15, individuals will be able to apply for an additional $1,600 to cover expenses from the previous month, and businesses will be able to apply for $3,000 starting October 1.

“The good news is if you’re already in the system, you don’t have to do anything. If your original application showed you were eligible for more than $2,500 dollars, up to $5,000, that money will be distributed to you automatically. If you’re a new applicant for that period between March and July 31, you can now apply for up to $5,000.”

For a full list of the changes, click HERE. For a link to the CARES Act application, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses ready for Ocala's First Friday Art Walk

Updated: moments ago

News

Gainesville Commission votes to suspend enforcement of open container rule

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The City Commission voted to allow drinking in public areas

News

30K families have unclaimed Florida Prepaid refunds waiting for them

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The economic hardships caused by the pandemic are far from over and a second round of direct stimulus payments still has yet to be approved, but 30,000 Floridians who have bought into the Florida Prepaid college saving program have a refund waiting for them that has not been claimed. As Jake Stofan tells us, more than $225 million is still sitting on the table.

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 4, 2020

Latest News

Local

Alachua County Public Schools will offer free meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Families can pick up the meals at 26 different locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

News

ASO: A missing man case turns into a possible homicide investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a man, they suspect was a victim of foul play.

News

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

News

Labor Day Weekend events in Ocala

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Whether you want to hear live music or watch a painting come to life before your eyes, artists in North Central Florida are coming together this Labor Day Weekend in Marion County.

Local

Santa Fe College to host presentation on racial equity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Santa Fe College is hosting a presentation on racial equity Friday.

Local

Retired vet donates $1,000,000 to UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Updated: 11 hours ago
A retired veterinarian and his wife have given the University of Florida $1,000,000 to establish an endowed professorship.