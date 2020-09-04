CARES Act funding availability increased for Alachua County individuals, businesses

ALACUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - More CARES Act money is now available to people and businesses in need in Alachua County.

Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.

Beginning September 15, individuals will be able to apply for an additional $1,600 to cover expenses from the previous month, and businesses will be able to apply for $3,000 starting October 1.

“The good news is if you’re already in the system, you don’t have to do anything. If your original application showed you were eligible for more than $2,500 dollars, up to $5,000, that money will be distributed to you automatically. If you’re a new applicant for that period between March and July 31, you can now apply for up to $5,000.”

For a full list of the changes, click HERE. For a link to the CARES Act application, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.