Columbia County Commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate Monument Soldiers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The confederate monument debate reignited on Thursday night in Columbia County.

County commissioners voted to not give land over to lake city council members, who would then remove the monument.

Currently nobody has proof they own the land on which a monument to confederate soldiers sits.

A city letter asking the county to approve a quit claim deed officially giving the land to the city, but county commissioners decided the city needs to prove its’ ownership.

City manager Joe Helfenburger tells TV20 the city will now look for evidence of its ownership.

Last month lake city council members voted to research relocating the monument.

