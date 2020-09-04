Advertisement

Columbia County Commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate Monument Soldiers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The confederate monument debate reignited on Thursday night in Columbia County.

County commissioners voted to not give land over to lake city council members, who would then remove the monument.

Currently nobody has proof they own the land on which a monument to confederate soldiers sits.

A city letter asking the county to approve a quit claim deed officially giving the land to the city, but county commissioners decided the city needs to prove its’ ownership.

City manager Joe Helfenburger tells TV20 the city will now look for evidence of its ownership.

Last month lake city council members voted to research relocating the monument.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ICYMI: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Your top local and national headlines all in one place

News

Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Maintenance standards are changing in Gainesville's extensive rental property community.The city commission voted tonight to move toward repealing the existing housing and commercial building codes and replace them with an industry code called the "international property maintenance code." Among the changes would be that landlords would have to provide prospective renters with a rental unit's most recent home energy score.The city would also create a mediation program to resolve disputes between renters and landlords.

News

Baby Animal Rescue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gainesville City Commission votes to change maintenance standards in rental property community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

Columbia County Commissioners vote no on giving land to Lake City Council members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Who gets first grabs?: 17k Gator fans will get a chance to cheer from The Swamp’s stands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
17,000 physically distanced fans turns out the 20% of The Swamp’s more than 88,000 seats.

News

20% capacity in the Swamp

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

What’s Growing On: New Community Garden in Lake City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
A new community garden is coming to Lake City.

Sports

Franks embraces Swamp return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Transfer QB made 24 starts for Gators, now with Hogs.

News

UF announces covid-19 plans for how ticket holders will cheer on the gators

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff