Eastside turns to new head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As the offensive coordinator at Buchholz last season, Alex Deleon got a first-hand look at what was ailing the Eastside Rams during their 2-8 campaign. Now, Deleon is the man in charge of turning things around at Eastside.

Deleon was hired as the Rams’ new head coach earlier this year. Although the off-season program and preseason practice have been a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deleon believes Eastside can build a winner.

“We went over film with those guys from last season just to show them that it wasn’t God given ability or athletic ability that they lost games, just little things,” said Deleon. “They’re starting to see that and starting to realize that.”

Sophomore Holden Johnson returns as the starting quarterback after stepping in for injured star Anthony Richardson last season. The Rams visit P.K. Yonge on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.