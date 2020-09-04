Advertisement

Eastside turns to new head coach

Rams to kick off season until Sept. 11
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As the offensive coordinator at Buchholz last season, Alex Deleon got a first-hand look at what was ailing the Eastside Rams during their 2-8 campaign.  Now, Deleon is the man in charge of turning things around at Eastside.

Deleon was hired as the Rams’ new head coach earlier this year. Although the off-season program and preseason practice have been a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deleon believes Eastside can build a winner.

“We went over film with those guys from last season just to show them that it wasn’t God given ability or athletic ability that they lost games, just little things,” said Deleon.  “They’re starting to see that and starting to realize that.”

Sophomore Holden Johnson returns as the starting quarterback after stepping in for injured star Anthony Richardson last season.  The Rams visit P.K. Yonge on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Franks embraces Swamp return

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Transfer QB made 24 starts for Gators, now with Hogs.

Sports

Eastside Football preview

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Franks discusses UF matchup

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Florida announces 20% capacity at the Swamp this season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida foresees 17,000 fans will be able to attend each game this fall.

Latest News

News

Gators guard Scottie Lewis prepared to risk it all for his beliefs

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida guard Scottie Lewis sat down with reporters discuss his activism in recent months and what inspired him to take the lead.

Sports

Scottie Lewis talks protests

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Slimmer, fitter Trask hopes to feast on SEC defenses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Last chance for senior quarterback to impress.

Sports

Trask enters final UF season

Updated: 20 hours ago
Florida QB coming off 25 TD season

Sports

Bulldogs look to finish strong in 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
New starting QB, new look for Suwannee.

Sports

Suwannee Bulldogs practice

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT