Fatal crash in Putnam County
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in Putnam County Thursday morning.
Florida highway troopers say the 24-year-old woman was headed east on county road 310, approaching state road 19. That’s when troopers say she pulled out in front of a semi-truck.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she died. The truck driver received minor injuries.
