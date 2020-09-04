Fatal crash in Putnam County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in Putnam County Thursday morning.

Florida highway troopers say the 24-year-old woman was headed east on county road 310, approaching state road 19. That’s when troopers say she pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died. The truck driver received minor injuries.

