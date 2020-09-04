Advertisement

Franks embraces Swamp return

Arkansas to visit Florida Nov. 14
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks decided to transfer to Arkansas for his final season of college football eligibility, his ex-teammates weren’t originally on the schedule. They now are.

After the SEC re-worked its schedule out of concern for COVID-19, Franks will travel to Gainesville again after all, when the Razorbacks visit the Gators on Nov. 14. Franks relishes the chance to knock off his old school.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, me personally I have nothing but love for Florida,” said Franks, whose Arkansas team went winless in conference play last season. “I’ll be excited when I go down there. I have great relationships, life-long relationships I’ve made at Florida.”

Franks made 24 starts at Florida spanning the 2017-19 seasons, but his career took a turn when he suffered a dislocated ankle against Kentucky last September, ending his season. Kyle Trask replaced Franks as the starter. Although he led the Gators to nine of their eleven wins last season, Trask too has nothing but warm feelings for Franks.

“We keep in touch, we’re obviously great friends,” said Trask. “We came here together and we’ll continue to keep in touch.”

Franks and the Razorbacks kick off the season Sept. 26 at home versus Georgia. Florida visits Ole Miss that same day.

