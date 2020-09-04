Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Maintenance standards are changing in Gainesville’s extensive rental property community.

The city commission voted tonight to move toward repealing the existing housing and commercial building

codes and replace them with an industry code called the “international property maintenance code.”

Among the changes would be that landlords would have to provide prospective renters with a

rental unit’s most recent home energy score.

The city would also create a mediation program to resolve disputes between renters and landlords.

