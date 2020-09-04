Advertisement

Gainesville Commission votes to suspend enforcement of open container rule

2nd reading and vote required before it can officially pass
The City of Gainesville passes first vote to allow drinking in public places
The City of Gainesville passes first vote to allow drinking in public places
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville Commission has voted to allow people on public property, “to possess and consume alcoholic beverages outdoors on City-owned or operated property (including parks) and public right-of-way throughout the City” by suspending enforcement of rule.

This will not be going into affect yet however. There is another reading of the ordinance scheduled for September 10th. If it passes a second vote it will take affect immediately.

According to the city the reason behind the change is to attempt to curb house parties and other indoor social gatherings by allowing people to drink outside. This change will last as long as the declared COVID-19 emergency, but can also be repealed by the Commission if they take another vote.

The only vote in dissent was that of David Arreola, Commissioner for District III.

