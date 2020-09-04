Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

In a press conference, he addressed recent COVID-19 increases as well as testing and reopening of schools.
In a press conference, he addressed recent COVID-19 increases as well as testing and reopening of schools.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

The governor will be at Suwannee High School to see the Suwannee Bulldogs host the Santa Fe Raiders in Live Oak, Fla.

DeSantis was an advocate for the safe return of high school athletics and football.

“We want to make sure that folks know that we value the opportunities for our student-athletes in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said last month.

“The environment that sports provides at a place like Florida State is a safer environment for these kids than what they would have if they didn’t have access to this environment,” he added. “We believe that discussions about short-circuiting the season are entirely misplaced, and I support Florida State continuing with the season, as I do all the sports throughout the state of Florida,”

