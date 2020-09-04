Advertisement

ICYMI: Sept. 4, 2020

In Case You Missed It.
In Case You Missed It.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans will be allowed in the Swamp this season, however, not all ticket holders will be allowed through the gates; a confederate monument is on the move; and the city of Gainesville continue to discuss possible COVID safety measures, all these local headlines and more in ICYMI.

Columbia County Commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate Monument Soldiers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Maintenance standards are changing in Gainesville's extensive rental property community.The city commission voted tonight to move toward repealing the existing housing and commercial building codes and replace them with an industry code called the "international property maintenance code." Among the changes would be that landlords would have to provide prospective renters with a rental unit's most recent home energy score.The city would also create a mediation program to resolve disputes between renters and landlords.

Baby Animal Rescue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Who gets first grabs?: 17k Gator fans will get a chance to cheer from The Swamp’s stands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
17,000 physically distanced fans turns out the 20% of The Swamp’s more than 88,000 seats.

Updated: 1 hours ago

What’s Growing On: New Community Garden in Lake City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
A new community garden is coming to Lake City.

Franks embraces Swamp return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Transfer QB made 24 starts for Gators, now with Hogs.

UF announces covid-19 plans for how ticket holders will cheer on the gators

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff