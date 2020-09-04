ICYMI: Sept. 4, 2020
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans will be allowed in the Swamp this season, however, not all ticket holders will be allowed through the gates; a confederate monument is on the move; and the city of Gainesville continue to discuss possible COVID safety measures, all these local headlines and more in ICYMI.
Local Headlines
- Columbia County commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate Monument Soldiers
- Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes
- Gainesville City Commissioners are considering relaxing the city’s open container ordinance
- Local nursing homes delay allowing visits after Gov. DeSantis’ announcement to lift the ban
- Shooting suspect in Gainesville arrested for the second time this summer
- Real estate industry booms in NCFL
- Missy’s Miracles: where baby squirrels, possums and raccoons get a second chance at a wild life
- Florida DMS provides COVID-19 mobile testing in Gainesville
- Publix, restaurants at Butler Plaza evacuated due to gas leak
National Headlines
- Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season
- Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’
- Partirs battle for voters in must win Florida
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.