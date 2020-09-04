Labor Day Weekend events in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you want to hear live music or watch a painting come to life before your eyes, artists in North Central Florida are coming together for different events this Labor Day Weekend in Marion County.

The holiday weekend starts early, Tuesday at 6pm the First Friday Art Walk event will return to Downtown Ocala.

The seasonal event was cut short in March, but is now back with new safety measures.

Ocala Marketing and Communications Manager, Ashley Dobbs, said she’s excited to give people the opportunity to feel some sort of normalcy.

“This is a very popular event but a smaller scale event so this was a great way for us to start kinda easing back into things,” said Dobbs. “It’s a very visual event, you know we have artists, you can just look at some of the amazing art work that’s downtown and you dont have to be close up to someone.”

Those of all ages are invited to come downtown and enjoy the work of local artists.

Artist Justin Alsedek said he’s excited to finally be able to see his customers again.

“I’m excited I miss going to shows and setting up and meeting new people so I’m looking forward to it,”said Alsedek. “People have been able to still support artists and the community here has been really nice.

New safety precautions include sanitation stations at each vendor booth, cashless transactions, no live music and popular hands-on activities will still be an option, but will be single-use.

If you are looking for live music, local bands will play at Rockin the Ocala Drive-in from noon to 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The 38th Annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo will take place Friday at 7:30 pm at the Southeastern Live Stock Pavilion.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.